The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, more up to 60% off during Moosejaw’s Outerwear Event

Moosejaw offers up to 60% off top brand jackets including The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, Outdoor Research and much more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. A standout from this sale is the North Face Thermoball Eco Vest that’s marked down to $89 and originally sold for $149. This vest is highly-packable, lightweight, and waterproof. It also comes in several color options and is a perfect transitioning piece for fall. It can be layered seamlessly and can be dressed up or down. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Moosejaw and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!