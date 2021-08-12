RYOBI’s 18V cordless precision rotary tool hits 2021 low at just $20 (Save 50%)

Home Depot is offering the RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless Precision Rotary Tool for $19.97 shipped. Also available for no-cost in-store pickup in select areas. Down 50% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked in 2021. As part of RYOBI’s ONE+ 18V ecosystem, you’ll be able to use the same battery here as you do for all of your other tools. Today’s deal includes the rotary tool itself, which is 5-speed and features on-board accessory storage. You’ll also find 12 accessories in the box to jumpstart your DIY projects, allowing you to get working as soon as it arrives. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind plugging in, then the WEN Variable Speed Rotary Tool Kit is a great alternative. Not only does it comes with 100 accessories, instead of just 12, but it’s also only $17 at Amazon. Sure, it’s not battery-powered, but you’ll get a bit more customizability here and not have to worry about lugging around a heavy base to use it.

Also, don’t forget that Amazon’s 151-piece screwdriver bit set is currently on sale for less than $24. Not only is that a 23% discount, but also marks a 1-year low that we’ve tracked. Designed to be used with your drill/driver, these bits will greatly expand your DIY capabilities the moment that they arrive.

More on the RYOBI Rotary Tool:

Expand your RYOBI 18V ONE+ tool system with the PRT100B Precision Rotary Tool (Tool Only). The cordless convenience of this Precision Rotary Tool allows the user to move to wherever their next project may be rather than worrying about where to find the nearest outlet and extension cord. The Precision Rotary Tool’s 5 variable speed settings ranging from 4,400 to 23,000 RPM gives users maximum control and accuracy with enhanced performance. The 12 included accessories provide the ability to complete a wide variety of precision based applications like metal engraving, intricate wood carving, glass etching, polishing, and other craft projects. The on-board accessory compartment storage offers a convenient way to stay organized and keeps your bits close by for quick changes.

