Under Armour apparel from just $15 Prime shipped, today only at Woot

Today only, Woot is offering Under Armour apparel from $15 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with delivery running you $6 otherwise. A standout from this sale is the Tech 2.0 T-Shirt for men that’s currently marked down to $19 and originally sold for $25. This t-shirt is lightweight, breathable, and great for workouts or everyday occasions alike. It features a stylish logo on the chest and it’s available in several color options. Better yet, it features anti-odor properties to keep you feeling fresh all day. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from this event or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Under Armour include:

Looking for more deals? Be sure to check out our fashion guide with deals from tons of top brands.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!