Roborock’s robo vacs and mops up to $225 off for today only, with deals from $310

We are now tracking some big-time price drops on the highly rated Roborock robotic vacuums and mops. With a massive up to $225 in savings to be had here, if you’re in the market for a new robot vacuum or are looking to dive in for the first time, you’ll certainly want to take a closer look at today’s price drops. Rivaling and even undercutting the 2021 Prime Day price drops, these deals are available for today only. Head below for a closer look at the three models we have on sale right now.

First up is the Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum that is now marked down to $309.99 shipped via the official Roborock Amazon storefront. Regularly $430 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is matching the 2021 Prime Day pricing at $120 off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. Packed full of smart features, this model carries laser navigation, multi-level mapping (up to four levels), invisible wall, and no-go zone capabilities for a particularly smart cleaning experience all controllable via your smartphone. The 2000Pa suction power pulls dust and pet hair right up through the carpet with full Siri voice command support on tow as well. If the 180-minute clean time isn’t enough to finish your space, it will just return itself to the included dock to finish the job up afterward. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers.

Next up, Roborock’s Amazon storefront is offering its S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner for $379.99 shipped. That’s a sizable $170 in savings off the regular $550 price tag and the lowest price we can find on the intelligent robotic vacuums and mop combo. This includes much of the same smart features controllable from your iPhone or Android device alongside LiDAR navigation and the ability to mop everything up after the vacuuming is done for a truly autonomous cleaning. This model also has 200Pa of suction power as well as four-level mapping, 180-minute runtimes alongside the 290ml mopping water tank capacity, and the impressive 4+ star ratings from over 3,200 Amazon customers.

Lastly, we are also tracking the brand’s flagship S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop at $524.99 shipped. That’s $225 off the regular $750 price tag, $25 under the 2021 Prime Day price tag, and the lowest we can find. If you’re looking for a super intelligent solution that can handle both vacuuming and mopping in one, the S6 MaxV is likely your best option. This ups the suction power to 2500Pa while also employing advanced navigation and mapping capabilities for a truly customized and smartphone-controlled cleaning experience. You can even check in on your cleaning jobs from anywhere or access “the robot’s eye view.” You can “Set schedules, clean specific rooms, set water flow, and more” from within the Roborock app, as well as make use of Alexa, Siri, or Google Home device voice commands. It supports 10 No-Go Zones, 10 No-Mop Zones, and 10 invisible barriers on every level of your home as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers.

