adidas takes up to 50% off hundreds of popular styes: UltraBoosts, NMD, more

-
FashionAdidas
50% off from $10

adidas takes up to 50% off hundreds of popular styles with new markdowns included for back to school. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on running shoes, casual sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. Creator Club Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the Ultraboost 21 x Parley Shoes that are marked down to $126, which is $54 off the original rate. These shoes are perfect for workouts and great for back to school as well. The lightweight material that’s cushioned promotes comfort and they’re highly breathable with a mesh exterior. This shoe also features majority recycled material in partnership with Parley Ocean Plastic. Rated 4.9/5 stars from over 150 adidas customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

