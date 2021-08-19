Levi’s Exclusive Sale takes up to 75% off closeout styles with deals from $4

Levi’s is currently having an Exclusive Sale that’s offering up to 75% off closeout styles. Prices are as marked. Note: All sales are final. Update your wardrobe for fall with deals on jeans, t-shirts, outerwear, accessories, and more. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Elevate your fall look with the 511 Slim Fit Flex Jeans for men. This style is currently marked down to $20 and originally sold for $98. These jeans feature a tapered fit that’s flattering and very on-trend. The hem can easily be rolled for a stylish look and stretch-infused material promotes all-day comfort as well as mobility. A dark wash is perfect for the fall season and they can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

