Osprey adds new markdowns up to 50% off just in time for back to school from $15

Osprey is offering up to 50% off new markdowns including backpacks, travel packs, duffel bags, t-shirts, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Arcane Large Hemp Day Pack that’s currently marked down to $65 and originally sold for $140. This backpack has a 15-inch MacBook padded sleeve and has a document space as well. It’s a perfect option for back to school as well as traveling or hiking too. It has a built-in self-locking hook that will secure your pack to something stationary and has a water bottle pocket as well. Plus, you can choose from two color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Osprey or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Osprey include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!