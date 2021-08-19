Osprey adds new markdowns up to 50% off just in time for back to school from $15

-
FashionOsprey
50% off from $15

Osprey is offering up to 50% off new markdowns including backpacks, travel packs, duffel bags, t-shirts, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Arcane Large Hemp Day Pack that’s currently marked down to $65 and originally sold for $140. This backpack has a 15-inch MacBook padded sleeve and has a document space as well. It’s a perfect option for back to school as well as traveling or hiking too. It has a built-in self-locking hook that will secure your pack to something stationary and has a water bottle pocket as well. Plus, you can choose from two color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Osprey or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Osprey include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Osprey

About the Author

Perry Ellis Wardrobe Event takes up to 60% off t-shirts...
Levi’s Exclusive Sale takes up to 75% off closeou...
Lightweight jackets for men this fall under $50: Amazon...
Oakley takes up to 50% off new styles for back-to-schoo...
Allen Edmonds End of Summer Event takes extra 30% off: ...
adidas takes up to 50% off hundreds of popular styes: U...
Old Navy takes 30% off your purchase with deals from $1...
Timbuk2 x ASTRO Gaming collaboration takes your gear to...
Show More Comments

Related

New low

Wyze’s Home Security System Core Kit falls to new all-time low at $90

$90 Learn More
Reg. $60

Grab the Aduro Desktop Lamp Organizer with 10W Qi charging at just $15 (Reg. up to $60)

$15 Learn More
Reg. $20+

Monoprice’s 65-mile outdoor OTA antenna lets you finally cut cable for just $15

$15 Learn More
Save 53%

Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 61W USB-C GaN Charger $17 (Save 53%), more

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: ProCam 8, Tiny Dentist, Mars Info, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save now

Home Depot launches up to $400 off RYOBI electric riding mowers, outdoor tools, more

$400 off Learn More
First discount

EPOS’ latest B20 USB microphone sees first discount to $176, upgrading your audio setup

$176 Learn More
50% off

Today’s best game deals: Last of Us Part II $20, Shadow of the Colossus from $8, more

$20 Learn More