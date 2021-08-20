Dyson takes extra 20% off popular stick vacuums, high-end lamps, fans, and more

Dyson is now ending the week by launching a new sale via it’s official eBay storefront that’s taking an extra 20% off a selection of its popular vacuums, lamps, fans, beauty care products, and other appliances. Just apply code PSAVEDYSON at checkout to lock-in the savings, and shipping is free across the board. Amongst all of the discounts, our top pick is the Dyson CSYS Desk Task Lamp for $299.99. Normally fetching $499, it had dropped from $375 and is now down to a new all-time low at as much as 40% off. Featuring the kind of unique industrial design you’d expect from Dyson, its CSYS desk lamp arrives with an adjustable form-factor for elevating the height and positioning with just a finger thanks to the 3-axis Glide system. It can illuminate your workspace with 1,000 lux of light thanks to six LEDs and pairs with a touch dimmer to round out the package. Rated 4/5 stars and you can head below for more.

Other notable Dyson deals:

But then after you’ve checked out all of the other price cuts in today’s Dyson sale, be sure to go hit up our home goods guide. As we head into the weekend, you’ll find a collection of ways to spruce up your space ranging from kitchen appliances to new furniture and more right here.

Dyson CSYS Desk Task Lamp features:

Powerful light precisely where you need it. It dims to your desired level with touch-sensitive technology, and its Axis Glide motion lets you make precise horizontal, vertical and rotational adjustments. This Dyson CSYS task light uses heat pipe technology, providing fade free, high quality illumination for 60 years. High quality illumination with touch sensitive technology. A set 3500K color temperature suited for work or home. Adjustable precision dimming with built in memory to recall your last setting. Low optical flicker.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!