Samsung’s 15-inch Chromebook 4+ sees new all-time low of $229, more from $129 (43% off)

Walmart is offering Samsung’s 15-inch Chromebook 4+ 1.1GHz/4GB/64GB for $229 shipped. That takes a massive 34% off what it normally goes for, and marks a new all-time low at $10 under our previous mention. Centered on the sizable 15.6-inch 1080p display, Samsung’s Chromebook 4+ works just as well for streaming as it would for studying. You’ll find Google’s Chrome OS integrated here, so you can take advantage of a wide array of popular programs and up to 100GB of cloud storage. Plus, it’s perfect for students of all ages thanks to the 10.5-hour battery life and military-grade toughness. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more Samsung deals from $129.

We’re also tracking some great savings on the 11.6-inch Samsung Chromebook 4 down to $129. Down from about $230, you can save up to $100 today and match the all-time low price. Though smaller in size, you’ll still find plenty of worthwhile features packed into this budget-friendly Chromebook. With an impressive 12.5-hours of battery life, Samsung’s Chromebook 4 also boasts 32GB of eMMC Flash storage and processing speeds up to 2.6GHz. ALso rated 4.2/5 stars from over 700 Walmart customers.

You can find even more deals like these stashed away in our Chromebook guide. Just today, we tracked some impressive savings on Google’s i5-powered PixelBook Go at $100 off. Sporting a 13-inch touchscreen display, it makes quite the impressive study buddy with 128GB of storage and 12-hours of battery life.

Samsung 15-inch Chromebook 4+ features:

Google Classroom Compatible! The quality of Samsung meets the accessibility of Chrome OS. Immerse yourself in the content you love on 15.6 inches of truly maximized screen space. Its all-new light and compact design lets you stream, work, create, and play on a fast, secure device designed to take everywhere.

