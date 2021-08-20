Samsung’s 15-inch Chromebook 4+ sees new all-time low of $229, more from $129 (43% off)

-
WalmartSamsungChromebook
43% off From $129

Walmart is offering Samsung’s 15-inch Chromebook 4+ 1.1GHz/4GB/64GB for $229 shipped. That takes a massive 34% off what it normally goes for, and marks a new all-time low at $10 under our previous mention. Centered on the sizable 15.6-inch 1080p display, Samsung’s Chromebook 4+ works just as well for streaming as it would for studying. You’ll find Google’s Chrome OS integrated here, so you can take advantage of a wide array of popular programs and up to 100GB of cloud storage. Plus, it’s perfect for students of all ages thanks to the 10.5-hour battery life and military-grade toughness. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more Samsung deals from $129.

We’re also tracking some great savings on the 11.6-inch Samsung Chromebook 4 down to $129. Down from about $230, you can save up to $100 today and match the all-time low price. Though smaller in size, you’ll still find plenty of worthwhile features packed into this budget-friendly Chromebook. With an impressive 12.5-hours of battery life, Samsung’s Chromebook 4 also boasts 32GB of eMMC Flash storage and processing speeds up to 2.6GHz. ALso rated 4.2/5 stars from over 700 Walmart customers.

You can find even more deals like these stashed away in our Chromebook guide. Just today, we tracked some impressive savings on Google’s i5-powered PixelBook Go at $100 off. Sporting a 13-inch touchscreen display, it makes quite the impressive study buddy with 128GB of storage and 12-hours of battery life.

Samsung 15-inch Chromebook 4+ features:

Google Classroom Compatible! The quality of Samsung meets the accessibility of Chrome OS. Immerse yourself in the content you love on 15.6 inches of truly maximized screen space. Its all-new light and compact design lets you stream, work, create, and play on a fast, secure device designed to take everywhere.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more

Samsung

Chromebook

About the Author

Upgrade your iPad experience with the prev-gen. Apple P...
Google Pixelbook Go aces the upcoming school year from ...
4K TVs from $580: Samsung 75-inch + $400 Amazon credit,...
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro deliver ANC and spatial audio a...
Still renting your cable modem? NETGEAR’s $16 ref...
Samsung’s 85-inch Google Assistant 4K Smart TV hi...
Get back-to-school ready with HP’s 14-inch Chrome...
HP’s 2021 model Chromebook 14 with 32GB storage m...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $70

Get back-to-school ready with HP’s 14-inch Chromebook X360 at low of $280 ($70 off)

$280 Learn More
Save 58%

Take 58% off HUANUO’s Standing Desk Converter at new all-time low of $29.50

$29.50 Learn More
$45 value

Here’s how you can get an effectively FREE Sam’s Club membership ($45 value)

FREE Learn More
New low

Microsoft’s latest i7 Surface Laptop 4 hits Amazon low at $100 off

$100 off Learn More
New low

Upgrade your iPad experience with the prev-gen. Apple Pencil at a new Amazon low of $70

$70 Learn More
Save 40%

Smart light savings: 50W floodlights up to 40% off, Kasa RGB bulb 2-pack new low of $15

From $15 Learn More
Reg. $14

NEEWER’s highly-rated adjustable suspension boom arm falls to under $6 at Amazon

Under $6 Learn More
Save 30%

Go green and stay clean with this #1 best-selling microfiber mop for $28 shipped (30% off)

$28 Learn More