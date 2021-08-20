Google Pixelbook Go aces the upcoming school year from $622 (Save up to $100)

Amazon is now offering the Google Pixelbook Go i5/16GB/128GB for $899 shipped. Normally fetching $999, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings while matching our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Just in time for back to school, Google’s latest Chromebook enters with a 13-inch touchscreen display and a portable design that practically begs to be taken to and from class. It’s powered by an i5 processor and supplemented by 16GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. That aforementioned lightweight form-factor still manages to deliver 12 hours of usage per change on top of a backlit keyboard and two USB-C ports. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,200 customers and you can get a better idea of what to expect in our review. Head below for more.

If you have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the upcoming back to school course load and going with the improved performance on the i5 model isn’t going to be as necessary to get the job done, go check out the entry-level M3 offering instead. You’re still looking at the same Pixelbook Go package above, just with a more affordable price tag that’s on sale for $622.15. Down from $649, today’s offer is the second-best discount to date and the lowest in months. Going this route does drop the performance and storage, but that shouldn’t be a problem for handling paper writing or web surfing this semester.

Though if your back to school workload looks like it will be calling for some extra power under the hood, Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air is certainly worth a look. This too is seeing a last-minute discount ahead of the fall semester which will be starting any day now, and is taking up to $199 off.

Google Pixelbook Go features:

Pixelbook Go is the Chromebook that goes anywhere, then keeps going. It’s barely 2 pounds and just 13mm thin. So whether you’re collaborating on a Google Doc in a cafe, catching up on emails during a flight, or watching movies while on vacation, you can do more on the go. Weight varies by configuration and manufacturing process.

