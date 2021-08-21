Waterdrop reverse osmosis water filter system hits second-best price at $439, more from $239

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, WaterdropDirect (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its under-counter and countertop water purification systems from $239 or less. Shipping is free across the board. Our favorite is the Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System at $439.20. Down from $550, today’s deal is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re tired of buying water bottles, an RO system is a must for your kitchen. This tankless design can sit either under your sink or on the counter and runs water through a 3-step purification process, which helps remove a majority of the impurities from your water, including fluoride, TDS, limescale, and heavy metals. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can shop the rest of the sale right here. Head below for more.

Now, if putting in a new water filtration system is a bit above your budget, check out ZeroWater. This pitcher is said to remove 99.6% of all water contaminates for just $20 Prime shipped. Sure, it doesn’t run on all the water coming out of a faucet, and you’ll have to refill it semi-frequently, but in the end, it allows you to enjoy cleaner water without having to spend hundreds of dollars.

While you’re already installing gear under your sink, check out this discount we found on Waste King’s garbage disposal from $81. No electrician is needed for the install, making it quite simple. This marks a 2021 low that we’ve tracked, making now a great time to upgrade.

More on the Waterdrop RO Water Filter:

Waterdrop reverse osmosis water filtration system invests composite filter technology to improve the filtration efficiency. You can get rid of secondary pollution and enjoy more storage space in your kitchen with tankless design. Installation can be completed within 30 minutes, not to mention filter replacement in just three seconds with one single turn. Installation has never been that easy.

