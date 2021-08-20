Install a Waste King Garbage Disposal from $81 with no electrician needed (Amazon 2021 low)

-
Reg. $100+ From $81

Amazon is now offering the Waste King L-3200 Garbage Disposal for $81.22 shipped. Regularly around $100 or more there, this model fetches $101.50 at Home Depot and is now at the Amazon 2021 low. This is a great way to introduce a waste disposal system in your kitchen with an EZ Mount installation system included and “no electrical work” needed (the plug is included and ready to go). Alongside its impressive 8-year warranty, it boasts a 3/4 HP “sound-insulated” magnet motor that moves at 2700 RPM with all stainless steel grind components to make your daily routine even easier than ever. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. More Waste King deals below. 

Amazon is also offering the more powerful Waste King Legend Series 1 HP Continuous Feed Garbage Disposal unit for $91.02 shipped. Regularly $120 or so, this is at least 20% of the going rate and another 2021 Amazon low. You can expect much of the same with this model, including the simple installation process, just with even more horsepower and a 2800 RPM permanent magnet motor. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,500 Amazon customers. 

Just scoop up 12 of Amazon’s Ultra-Absorbent Microfiber Cleaning Cloths while they are on sale and check out this offer on Deco Chef’s outdoor pizza oven. Then swing by our home goods guide for even more kitchen-related deals and household essential price drops. iRobot’s latest sale takes up to $500 off flagship Roomba vacuums, bundles, and more from $230 alongside Instant’s Omni Plus 10-in-1 and Vortex Plus 6-in-1 air fryer/toaster ovens, not to mention Omega’s home Cold Press Juicer at 47% off

More on the Waste Kin Garbage Disposals:

  • COMPACT SIZE: Smaller and lighter ¾ HP design is 7-3/4 inches in diameter, 13-3/4 inches long and weighs 8.6 lbs
  • HIGH-SPEED MOTOR: The 3/4 HP, 2700 RPM (115 volts) permanent magnet motor is sound-insulated and jams less
  • EASY INSTALLATION AND CLEANING: EZ Mount for a quick and easy kitchen sink installation, removable splash guard for easy cleaning.Hertz:60
  • 8 YEAR PROTECTION: 8-year Limited Warranty

