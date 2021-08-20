Install a Waste King Garbage Disposal from $81 with no electrician needed (Amazon 2021 low)

Amazon is now offering the Waste King L-3200 Garbage Disposal for $81.22 shipped. Regularly around $100 or more there, this model fetches $101.50 at Home Depot and is now at the Amazon 2021 low. This is a great way to introduce a waste disposal system in your kitchen with an EZ Mount installation system included and “no electrical work” needed (the plug is included and ready to go). Alongside its impressive 8-year warranty, it boasts a 3/4 HP “sound-insulated” magnet motor that moves at 2700 RPM with all stainless steel grind components to make your daily routine even easier than ever. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. More Waste King deals below.

Amazon is also offering the more powerful Waste King Legend Series 1 HP Continuous Feed Garbage Disposal unit for $91.02 shipped. Regularly $120 or so, this is at least 20% of the going rate and another 2021 Amazon low. You can expect much of the same with this model, including the simple installation process, just with even more horsepower and a 2800 RPM permanent magnet motor. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,500 Amazon customers.

More on the Waste King Garbage Disposals:

COMPACT SIZE: Smaller and lighter ¾ HP design is 7-3/4 inches in diameter, 13-3/4 inches long and weighs 8.6 lbs

HIGH-SPEED MOTOR: The 3/4 HP, 2700 RPM (115 volts) permanent magnet motor is sound-insulated and jams less

EASY INSTALLATION AND CLEANING: EZ Mount for a quick and easy kitchen sink installation, removable splash guard for easy cleaning.Hertz:60

8 YEAR PROTECTION: 8-year Limited Warranty

