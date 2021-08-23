Anycubic Photon Ultra is coming soon from $399 as the ‘world’s first’ consumer DLP 3D printer

Anycubic just announced its latest DLP 3D printer, the Photon Ultra. This high-precision DLP 3D printer features an “exclusive debut” of the Texas Instruments DLP technology, which brings low maintenance, extremely high-resolution prints, and much lower power consumption to your setup. If you’re constantly printing small and narrow models, DLP printers are a great choice over LCD alternatives, so let’s take a look at what the Photon Ultra brings to the table.

Anycubic brings high-quality DLP printing to consumers with the Photon Ultra

For a while now, these types of 3D printers have used LCD screens that have to be replaced every three to five months. Well, thanks to DLP projection here, the Photon Ultra doesn’t have any type of screen to replace and can run for “more than 20,000 hours,” according to Anycubic. This DLP projection, while rated at 720p, also delivers quality that’s “even better than 2K/4K monochrome LCD screen printers,” according to the company. This comes from the fact that LCDs are comprised of pixels, which can cause bumps or shadows as it illuminates the display. With DLP projection, you can get smoother lines, crisper shadows, purer colors, and richer layers.

Going with DLP projection allows for a quieter, more energy-efficient print

Another benefit for Anycubic going with a DLP projection design is that it allows the Photon Ultra to use much less energy while also operating at a much quieter noise level. If you’ve ever used LCD or extrusion 3D printing, then you know just how noisy it can be. Well, the Photon Ultra operates at 40% light efficiency, which is around 15 times higher than the 2.5 to 3% that LCD models operate at. Plus, it’s rated at 12W with an average use of 8.5W, which is far less than LCD. Plus, thanks to the unique design, there aren’t even any cooling fans needed, which is part of what makes it so quiet.

Faster print speeds + a wider range of resin options make this a compelling option for model makers and more

You’ll find a print speed of around 1.5 seconds per layer, which is faster than the comparable Photon Mono X, which prints at 1.5 to 2 seconds per layer. Plus, thanks to adjustable UV power, you’ll be able to use a wide range of resins for truly endless possibilities and creative freedom when printing.

The print bed is also laser engraved for better adhesion and evenness, allowing for a higher success rate and better stability for various projects. The UI was also made to allow for modifying the printer directly via the color touch screen, allowing for an easier setup without a computer.

You’ll be able to pre-order the Anycubic Photon Ultra starting September 15 from $399

Anycubic is launching the Photon Ultra DLP 3D Printer on Kickstarter September 15 with a starting price of $399 for the first 100 backers and going up to $499 afterward. Once the Photon Ultra makes its way to Amazon, it’ll cost $599, so if you’re interested in picking one up, we’d recommend doing it sooner rather than later.

