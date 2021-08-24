Banana Republic Factory Pre-Fall Event takes up to 50% off new styles + extra 15% off

Banana Republic Factory Pre-Fall Event takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles and an extra 15% off your purchase. No code needed. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Easily elevate your fall style with the Luxe Touch Performance Half-Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $21 and originally sold for $50. This pullover pairs perfectly with shorts, joggers, jeans, or chino pants alike and will become a go-to in your wardrobe. It can be layered under vests, jackets, or flannel shirts alike and you can choose from four versatile color options. The material is highly-breathable, lightweight, and infused with stretch, which allows for mobility. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Banana Republic Pre-Fall Event or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Athletic-Fit Medium Wash Travel Jeans $42 (Orig. $100)
- Button Mock-Neck Birdseye Fleece Sweatshirt $25 (Orig. $60)
- Luxe Touch Performance Half-Zip $21 (Orig. $50)
- Mason Athletic-Fit Stretch Chino Pants $22 (Orig. $65)
- Water-Resistant Tech Motion Bomber Jacket $65 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Knit Bomber Jacket $34 (Orig. $80)
- LuxeSpun Relaxed Long-Sleeve T-Shirt $19 (Orig. $45)
- Washable Forever V-Neck Sweater $21 (Orig. $50)
- High-Rise AirStretch Pull-On Taper Pant $32 (Orig. $75)
- Soft Knit Snood Sweatshirt $25 (Orig. $50)
- ..and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!