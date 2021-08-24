Banana Republic Factory Pre-Fall Event takes up to 50% off new styles + extra 15% off

50% off + 15% off

Banana Republic Factory Pre-Fall Event takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles and an extra 15% off your purchase. No code needed. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Easily elevate your fall style with the Luxe Touch Performance Half-Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $21 and originally sold for $50. This pullover pairs perfectly with shorts, joggers, jeans, or chino pants alike and will become a go-to in your wardrobe. It can be layered under vests, jackets, or flannel shirts alike and you can choose from four versatile color options. The material is highly-breathable, lightweight, and infused with stretch, which allows for mobility. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Banana Republic Pre-Fall Event or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

