Save 25% on this wireless 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank Charger at $30 shipped (New low)

The official Baseus Amazon storefront (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) is now offering 9to5 readers its 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank Charger for $29.99 shipped. Clip the on-page coupon and apply code9TO5MACBASE at check out to redeem the special price. Regularly $40, this is a solid 25% price drop, the lowest total we can find, and the best price we have tracked. You’re looking at a wireless 10,000mAh power bank with both USB-C and USB-A connectivity as well as the ability to charge up to three devices (at up to 20W). The “2021 Reddot Design Award-winning” charger also sports a MagSafe connection for wire-free Qi-style charging that can juice an iPhone 12 back up “2.4 times.” Rated 4+ stars much like the rest of the Baseus Apple gear accessories. More details down below.

The Baseus MagSafe Power Bank Charger is great for iPhone 12 users with its magnetic Qi-style charging pad along the top of the dual-function power bank, just make sure to use official MagSafe cases, particularly thin third-parties, or go completely naked to ensure a strong connection.

This model earned the 2021 German Reddot Design Award “thanks to its sleek and modern design with LED display for a real time battery percentage track and camera-fitting design to charge your iPhone 12 without leaving a scratch.” This model also sports built-in protection against overcharge, short circuit, reboot, overheating, and more.

More on the Baseus 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank Charger:

Snap and Charge – 18 built-in magnets allow you precisely attach your phone on the Mag-Safe battery pack to make fast wireless charging a breeze

All-in-One – A wireless power bank for MagSafe-compatible devices with addition of USB-A and Type-C ports to simultaneously charge up to 3 devices of all kind (max output 20W)

Fast and Powerful – 20W charging port lab-tested to charge from 0% to 54% in only 30 min through USB-C port, 2X faster than traditional power bank and just 3 hours to be fully recharged with included cable

Exclusive for the iPhone 12 series – Special magnetic system for iPhone 12 series, 10,000 mAh capacity to charge an iPhone 12 up to 2.4 times, 3 times for iPhone 12 mini, 1.6 times for a Samsung S20 (Use official MagSafe case or caseless phone on the wireless charging pad

