Save 25% on this wireless 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank Charger at $30 shipped (New low)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesBaseus
25% off $30

The official Baseus Amazon storefront (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) is now offering 9to5 readers its 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank Charger for $29.99 shipped. Clip the on-page coupon and apply code9TO5MACBASE at check out to redeem the special price. Regularly $40, this is a solid 25% price drop, the lowest total we can find, and the best price we have tracked. You’re looking at a wireless 10,000mAh power bank with both USB-C and USB-A connectivity as well as the ability to charge up to three devices (at up to 20W). The “2021 Reddot Design Award-winning” charger also sports a MagSafe connection for wire-free Qi-style charging that can juice an iPhone 12 back up “2.4 times.” Rated 4+ stars much like the rest of the Baseus Apple gear accessories. More details down below. 

The Baseus MagSafe Power Bank Charger is great for iPhone 12 users with its magnetic Qi-style charging pad along the top of the dual-function power bank, just make sure to use official MagSafe cases, particularly thin third-parties, or go completely naked to ensure a strong connection.

This model earned the 2021 German Reddot Design Award “thanks to its sleek and modern design with LED display for a real time battery percentage track and camera-fitting design to charge your iPhone 12 without leaving a scratch.” This model also sports built-in protection against overcharge, short circuit, reboot, overheating, and more. 

More on the Baseus 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank Charger:

  • Snap and Charge – 18 built-in magnets allow you precisely attach your phone on the Mag-Safe battery pack to make fast wireless charging a breeze
  • All-in-One – A wireless power bank for MagSafe-compatible devices with addition of USB-A and Type-C ports to simultaneously charge up to 3 devices of all kind (max output 20W)
  • Fast and Powerful – 20W charging port lab-tested to charge from 0% to 54% in only 30 min through USB-C port, 2X faster than traditional power bank and just 3 hours to be fully recharged with included cable
  • Exclusive for the iPhone 12 series – Special magnetic system for iPhone 12 series, 10,000 mAh capacity to charge an iPhone 12 up to 2.4 times, 3 times for iPhone 12 mini, 1.6 times for a Samsung S20 (Use official MagSafe case or caseless phone on the wireless charging pad

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Baseus

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

It’s difficult to undercut this 14-inch axe at $1...
Bring home a robotic vacuum via today’s Gold Box ...
Amazon offers adidas Originals National Backpack for $3...
Just $8.50 Prime shipped will score two large under-bed...
Ninja’s 6.5-qt. Foodi Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer ...
Roborock’s latest H7 cordless stick vacuum sees f...
Save up to $105 on Anker mini Android projectors, more ...
Add Chefman’s regularly $150 Toast-Air Oven and A...
Show More Comments

Related

Sitewide savings

mophie 2-day sitewide flash sale goes live with 25% off MagSafe gear, iPad keyboard, more

25% off Learn More

Anker refreshes its popular MagSafe 5K Power Bank with four new colors

Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe 2-in-1 Charger $13 (Save 49%), more

From $5 Learn More

Milwaukee M18 FUEL 16-in. chainsaw with 12Ah battery + blower $449, more in New Green Deals

Save 21%

Belkin’s new SoundForm Freedom Earbuds work with Apple Find My at $100 (Save $20), more

From $55 Learn More
33% off

It’s difficult to undercut this 14-inch axe at $10 Prime shipped (33% off, Amazon low)

$10 Learn More
42% off

Bring home a robotic vacuum via today’s Gold Box from just $114 shipped (Up to 42% off)

From $114 Learn More
Reg. $399

Sonos Beam drops to the lowest price of the year starting at $319 (Reg. $399)

From $319 Learn More