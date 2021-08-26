Tessan’s 3-way smart Wi-Fi dimmer switch drops to just $12 at Amazon (New low, save 60%)

Tessan Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wi-Fi Smart 3-way Dimmer Switch for $12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code 60SYNYUV at checkout. This saves you 60% from its normal going rate of $30, beating our last mention of a 3-way dimmer smart switch by $3. It can be used as either a 3-way, 4-way, or single-pole switch, meaning that it can be placed in a variety of setups. Plus, it can dim your lights too if you’re in the market for something that can really set the mood. Sporting Alexa and Assistant control, you’ll be able to add this light switch to your home’s automations for a seamless experience. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

Today’s deal is simply one of the best prices you’ll find on a 3-way switch. For comparison, a single Kasa Smart 3-Way Switch is $18 at Amazon. The thing is, even this smart plug, which is one of the lowest-cost models on Amazon, runs $13.

Don’t forget that Wemo Mini Smart Plug V3 is currently on sale. It works with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, making it compatible with just about every smart home ecosystem there is. Pricing starts at $16.50 each, and you’ll find both single and multi-packs on sale today. Also, be sure to give our smart home guide a look for other great ways to save.

More on the Tessan 3-way Dimmer Switch:

3 Way&Single Pole Application: TESSAN 3 way smart dimmer can be used as either a 3-way switch or a single-pole switch; It can work with regular non-smart 3 way or 4 way switch to control the same light from different locations; Ideal for controlling lighting of stairway, living room, hallway, garage; NOTE: Two smart dimmer cannot work in the same circuit

