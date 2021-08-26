Wemo Mini Smart Plug V3 works with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant from $16.50 each

Amazon now offers the Wemo Mini HomeKit Smart Plug V3 for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched directly from Belkin, and those looking to score a 3-pack can drop the price down to $16.33 each. Normally fetching $25, you’re looking at as much as 35% in savings with today’s offer marking the lowest price of the year and dropping to the second-best to date. The latest Wemo smart plug arrives with its most compact design yet, delivering an offering that won’t hog both outlets on the wall. Form-factor updates aside, there’s still the same reliable integration with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, that doesn’t depend on a hub and connects right to your Wi-Fi. So whether you’re just looking to integrate a lamp into your smart home setup or are already thinking about how to upgrade the Christmas tree this winter with some voice control, these discounts are worth a look. Over 17,000 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Having made our list of the year’s best smart plugs, the latest Wemo Mini offering is certainly one of the compelling options on the market. But if the form-factor isn’t quite right for the particular use case you have in mind, go check out all of the options we’ve previously-recommended in our guide right here. With various price points and form-factors, we highlight quite a few different offerings for your smart home whether you’re privy to Siri, Alexa, or Assistant.

Then go head over to our smart home guide for even more discounts. Ranging from some even more affordable smart plugs that ditch the HomeKit support for lower prices to LIFX accessories for bringing a pop of color into your Siri setup, there are plenty of different discounts up for the taking.

Wemo HomeKit Smart Plug features:

The Wemo WiFi Smart Plug lets you control your electronic devices right from your phone or tablet. The Smart Plug uses your existing home WiFi network to provide wireless control of lamps, fans, and more with no subscription or hub required. Simply plug the Smart Plug into an electrical outlet, plug a device into the Smart Plug, and control your device using the free Wemo app or by using your voice with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant.

