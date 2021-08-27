Reebok takes extra 50% off clearance items from just $8: Running jackets, more

Reebok offers an extra 50% off select sale items with promo code SALEAWAY at checkout. Find deals on apparel for back to school, shoes, and accessoires from $8. Reebok Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. If you enjoy outdoor activities this fall, the men’s Performance Quarter-Zip Jacket is a fantastic choice. It’s great for running, hiking, golfing, and much more. It’s currently marked down to $28 and originally sold for $65. You can choose from two color options and the material is water-resistant. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Reebok or you can shop the entire event here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Classic Slide Sandals $15 (Orig. $35)
- Performance Quarter-Zip Jacket $28 (Orig. $65)
- DreamBlend Cotton Track Pants $30 (Orig. $70)
- Active Enhanced Convertible Grip Bag $35 (Orig. $85)
- MYT Training Shorts $18 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Training Essentials Graphic Tank Top $8 (Orig. $20)
- Classic Slide Sandals $15 (Orig. $35)
- Lightweight Jersey 7/8 Pants $20 (Orig. $55)
- Workout Ready Training Shorts $10 (Orig. $25)
- 6-Pack Classic Socks $8 (Orig. $20)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, you will want to check out the Woot Birkenstock Flash Sale that’s offering up to 25% off select styles from $38.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!