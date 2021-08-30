Sunglass Hut’s Semi-Annual Sale cuts up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, more

The Sunglass Hut Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, COACH, Tory Burch, Versace, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Oakley Chainlink 57 Sunglasses that are currently marked down from $87 and originally sold for $204. These sunglasses were made for sporting events with a durable frame and polarized lens. Both men or women alike can style the glasses and they have logos on each side, which is fashionable. They also come in two color options and have rubberized lens to stay put. Head below to the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Sunglass Hut or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ray-Ban RB4194 Polarized Sunglasses $88 (Orig. $175)
- Oakley Chainlink 57 Sunglasses $87 (Orig. $204)
- Oakley Flak Beta Sunglasses $65 (Orig. $120)
- Arnette Polarized Sunglasses $62 (Orig. $124)
- Oakley Crankshaft Sunglasses $92 (Orig. $183)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Ray-Ban Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses $125 (Orig. $179)
- COACH HC8285U Grey-Black Sunglasses $97 (Orig. $194)
- Ralph Lauren Polarized Sunglasses $119 (Orig. $238)
- Tory Burch Solid Blue Sunglasses $127 (Orig. $182)
- Tory Burch Aviator Sunglasses $127 (Orig. $182)
- …and even more deals…
