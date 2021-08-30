Sunglass Hut’s Semi-Annual Sale cuts up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, more

-
FashionSunglass Hut
50% off + free shipping

The Sunglass Hut Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, COACH, Tory Burch, Versace, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Oakley Chainlink 57 Sunglasses that are currently marked down from $87 and originally sold for $204. These sunglasses were made for sporting events with a durable frame and polarized lens. Both men or women alike can style the glasses and they have logos on each side, which is fashionable. They also come in two color options and have rubberized lens to stay put. Head below to the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Sunglass Hut or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Sunglass Hut

About the Author

REI’s Labor Day Event takes up to 30% off hundred...
Timex Best in Class Event takes 20% off select styles +...
Backcountry Labor Day Sale takes up to 60% off North Fa...
The North Face offers 30% off select styles to keep sum...
Mountain Hardwear Labor Day Sale cuts 25% off jackets, ...
Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off sitewid...
Macy’s Ultimate Shopping Event takes extra 30% of...
Reebok takes extra 50% off clearance items from just $8...
Show More Comments

Related

35% off

23andMe ancestry DNA test kits up to 35% off at Amazon, deals now starting from $79

$79+ Learn More
Amazon low

Bring the new Beats Studio Buds on fall workouts at an Amazon low of $130

$130 Learn More
32% off

UGREEN laptop stand + 5-in-1 USB-C hub sees first discount to $61.50, more from $12

From $12 Learn More
Reg. $120

Highly-rated family-sized 8-qt. Bella touchscreen air fryer drops to $55 for today only (Reg. $120)

$55 Learn More
Orig. $169

ecobee3 lite Smart HomeKit Thermostat returns to 2021 low at $100 (Refurb, Orig. $169)

$100 Learn More
47% off

Upgrade the home office: VIVO standing desk converters, more from $48 (Up to 47% off)

From $48 Learn More
2021 low

Kershaw’s #1 best-seller Brawler folding pocket knife falls to 2021 low at $23.50

$23.50 Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: August 30, 2021 – iPad Air $99 off, Amazon Echo from $20, more