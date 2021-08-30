Timex Best in Class Event takes 20% off select styles + free shipping

-
FashionTimex
20% off + free shipping

The Timex Best in Class Sale takes 20% off select styles when you apply promo code SAVE20 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Update your watch for the fall season with the men’s Waterbury Classic Leather Strap Watch that’s currently marked down to $87 and originally sold for $109. The light up dial allows you to see clearly at night and it’s water-resistant up to 30 meters. This watch has a timeless design that you can style for years and the tan leather band can pair with almost anything. Rated 4/5 stars from Timex customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Timex or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out Backcountry’s Labor Day Sale that’s offering up to 60% off The North Face, Patagonia, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Timex

About the Author

Backcountry Labor Day Sale takes up to 60% off North Fa...
The North Face offers 30% off select styles to keep sum...
Mountain Hardwear Labor Day Sale cuts 25% off jackets, ...
Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off sitewid...
Macy’s Ultimate Shopping Event takes extra 30% of...
Reebok takes extra 50% off clearance items from just $8...
Target x Christian Robinson collaboration offers a fun ...
Amazon offers fall sweaters from $25 Prime shipped, tod...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Definitive $39, Super Mario Bros. U $41, MK 11 $25, more

$39 Learn More
$100

Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $10 Best Buy credit

Free $10 credit Learn More
34% off

Ninja’s Gold Box air fryer and blender sale starts from $56 with up to 34% in savings

$56+ Learn More
$50 off

Anker’s all-new eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro sees first discount at $50 off, more from $36

First discount Learn More
Reg. $600+

Roborock Labor Day deals start now with up to $220 off its smart S6 robo vac and mop

$380 Learn More
Save 27%

Save up to 27% on Roku 4K AirPlay 2/HomeKit streaming media players from $29

From $299 Learn More
Reg. $230

SanDisk Ultra 1TB M.2 NVMe Internal SSD down at $95 for today only (Reg. up to $230)

$95 Learn More
Rare savings

Philips Hue mix and match end of summer sale has rare 15% off lamps, lightstrips, more

15% off Learn More