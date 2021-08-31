Huk Fishing Apparel from $15 during its End of Summer Event: T-Shirts, shorts, more

-
Fashionhuk
50% off from $15

Huk Fishing Apparel offers up to 50% off new markdowns from just $15. Prices are as marked. Update your fishing apparel with deals on t-shirts, shorts, pullovers, swimsuits, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Hex Persuit Long-Sleeve T-Shirt that’s marked down to $30, which is $10 off the original rate. This t-shirt is lightweight, available in three color options, and features UPF 30 sun protection. Better yet, the material is also stain-resistant and infused with stretch, with is great for your casting skills. There is a logo on the front and back as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out the Backcountry Labor Day sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

huk

About the Author

Apple’s Summer Movie Extravaganza is packed with ...
Instant Pot Vortex 6-qt. Air Fryer from $66.50 shipped ...
Anker’s PowerHouse portable power stations now up...
Twelve South intros new mini StayGo USB-C hub for iPad ...
Anker’s eufy Apple Health and Google Fit Smart Sc...
Save 20% or more on back to school essentials in Amazon...
Save up to 26% on NETGEAR gaming Wi-Fi 6 routers and ra...
Grab a PhoneSoap 3 UV Sanitizer and Charger while it...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Apple’s Summer Movie Extravaganza is packed with Pixar, MCU, classics, much more from $5

From $5 Learn More
50% off

Instant Pot Vortex 6-qt. Air Fryer from $66.50 shipped (Reg. $100) + more from $36

From $36 Learn More
Save 30%

Anker’s PowerHouse portable power stations now up to 30% off starting at $180

From $180 Learn More

Twelve South intros new mini StayGo USB-C hub for iPad and MacBook with 4K HDMI

Reg. $45

Anker’s eufy Apple Health and Google Fit Smart Scale is yours for $28 today (Reg. $45)

$28 Learn More
Save 20%

Save 20% or more on back to school essentials in Amazon’s Gold Box

From $59 Learn More
Save 26%

Save up to 26% on NETGEAR gaming Wi-Fi 6 routers and range extenders from $75

From $75 Learn More
Reg. $60+

Grab a PhoneSoap 3 UV Sanitizer and Charger while it’s just $16 shipped (Reg. $60+)

$16 Learn More