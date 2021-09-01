Macy’s Labor Day Event takes up to 60% off + extra 20% off: Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, more

Macy’s Labor Day Event is live with up to 60% off top brands and an extra 20% off your purchase with promo code LABOR at checkout. Find deals on Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Cole Haan, Steve Madden, Free People, Calvin Klein, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $25 or more. The men’s Ralph Lauren Classic T-Shirt is currently marked down to $24 and originally sold for $45. This t-shirt will easily become a staple in your wardrobe because it can easily pair with shorts, jeans, joggers, and more. It can also be layered for the fall season and the soft jersey cotton promotes comfort. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

