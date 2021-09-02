Lenovo’s 11-inch Chromebook 3 sees $100 discount to new low at $119

-
Best BuyeBay Daily DealsChromebooklenovo
Save $100 $119

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Lenovo Chromebook 3 11-inch at $119 shipped. Also available direct. Down from its $219 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Offering an ultra-compact form factor and up to 10 hours of battery life, this Chromebook is built to go everywhere you do. It delivers the AMD A6 processor alongside 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, though a microSD card is in tow to expand that if needed. You’ll also find a built-in webcam, Wi-Fi, USB-A, and more to round out the package. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Use just a fraction of your savings to pick up this laptop sleeve. It’s available on Amazon for $12.50 and is designed to hold 11- to 12-inch computers, making it perfect for today’s lead deal. This sleeve will allow you to tote your new machine around without worrying about whether it’ll be damaged in your bag.

Prefer macOS for your workflow? Well, right now, Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air is $149 off. This is Apple’s latest and greatest lightweight laptop and delivers the company’s first in-house computer processor, the M1. It’s powerful, energy-efficient, and allows you to enjoy a fanless design for a noise-free experience.

More on the Lenovo Chromebook 3:

Fast, flexible, and fun, the Chromebook 3-11″ brings everyone’s favorite Chromebook features, housed in a slim chassis, running on the lightning-fast Chrome OS that boots up in seconds, updates automatically, and is protected by built-in virus protection. Powered by an AMD A6 processor with up to 10 hours of battery life, the IdeaPad 3 Chromebook can seamlessly run all of your favorite apps at the same time

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Chromebook lenovo

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

This regularly $70 Gourmia 5-quart Air Fryer is down to...
LG 65-inch HDMI 2.1 OLED 4K Smart TV $1,799 ($700 off) ...
iPhone 12 mini sees rare $300 discount ahead of this mo...
HP Chromebase AiO with rotating 22-inch screen sees fir...
eBay takes extra 15% off cert. refurb ANC headphones an...
Dyson cordless vacs up to $320 off with deals from $250...
Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $10 Best Bu...
Lenovo’s octa-core Smart Tab M10 Plus 128GB falls...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Apple AirPods Max drop to the second-best prices yet from $450 (Save $100)

$100 off Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Swords of Ditto, GRIS, Reigns, SpongeBob, Minit, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save now

Apple’s latest TV show sale has complete box sets + first seasons at $10 or less

$10 or less Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil Village $45, No More Heroes 3 $50, more

$45 Learn More
Amazon low

Save $100 on Sony’s Xperia 5 II smartphone with 120Hz OLED display (Amazon low)

$100 off Learn More
20% off

KEEN Labor Day Sale updates your hiking shoes with 20% off styles from $40 shipped

from $40 Learn More
Today only

Home Depot ends the summer with up to $100 off RYOBI ONE+ tool combo kits

$100 off Learn More
Reg. $43

Control the meross HomeKit Table Lamp with voice commands, more at $29.50 (Reg. $43)

$29.50 Learn More