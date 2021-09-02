Lenovo’s 11-inch Chromebook 3 sees $100 discount to new low at $119

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Lenovo Chromebook 3 11-inch at $119 shipped. Also available direct. Down from its $219 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Offering an ultra-compact form factor and up to 10 hours of battery life, this Chromebook is built to go everywhere you do. It delivers the AMD A6 processor alongside 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, though a microSD card is in tow to expand that if needed. You’ll also find a built-in webcam, Wi-Fi, USB-A, and more to round out the package. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Use just a fraction of your savings to pick up this laptop sleeve. It’s available on Amazon for $12.50 and is designed to hold 11- to 12-inch computers, making it perfect for today’s lead deal. This sleeve will allow you to tote your new machine around without worrying about whether it’ll be damaged in your bag.

Prefer macOS for your workflow? Well, right now, Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air is $149 off. This is Apple’s latest and greatest lightweight laptop and delivers the company’s first in-house computer processor, the M1. It’s powerful, energy-efficient, and allows you to enjoy a fanless design for a noise-free experience.

More on the Lenovo Chromebook 3:

Fast, flexible, and fun, the Chromebook 3-11″ brings everyone’s favorite Chromebook features, housed in a slim chassis, running on the lightning-fast Chrome OS that boots up in seconds, updates automatically, and is protected by built-in virus protection. Powered by an AMD A6 processor with up to 10 hours of battery life, the IdeaPad 3 Chromebook can seamlessly run all of your favorite apps at the same time

