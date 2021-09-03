Sperry Summer Stock Up Event takes extra up to 40% off your purchase + free shipping

-
FashionSperry
40% off from $25

Sperry Summer Stock Up Event takes extra 25% off one item or 40% off two or more styles when you apply promo code STOCKUP at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Loafers are very on-trend for this season and the Gold Cup Exeter Penny style is a standout from this sale. It’s currently on sale for $88, which is down from its original rate of $180. The slip-on design adds convienience and they’re cushioned to promote comfort. This style can be dressed up or down with jeans, dress pants, shorts, and more. It’s a perfect style for fall transitioning as well and the dark leather will help to polish any look. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Sperry and be sure to check our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Sperry

About the Author

adidas Labor Day Weekend Event takes 30% off sitewide: ...
Nordstrom Summer Sale is live with up to 60% off: Ray-B...
Lacoste Labor Day Event offers extra 20% off sale items...
Disney shop offers up to 40% off Mandalorian collectibl...
TOMS Surprise Sale takes up to 65% off hundreds of styl...
Under Armour Labor Day Sale takes up to 40% off + extra...
KEEN Labor Day Sale updates your hiking shoes with 20% ...
Vineyard Vines Summer Send-Off Sale offers up to 60% of...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Rockport’s Labor Day Sale cuts up to 50% off sitewide: Boots, dress shoes, more

from $30 Learn More
20% off

Merrell Labor Day Sale takes 20% off best-sellers: Hiking boots, sneakers, more

from $30 Learn More
Up to $600 off

Amazon Razer sale: Huntsman Mini 60%, Kiyo webcam, Blade 15 Advanced up to $600 off

From $64 Learn More
Reg. $100

Bring home a Dash Deluxe Masticating Juicer for the fall, now down to $80 shipped

$80 Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: September 3, 2021 – Best Apple Labor Day weekend deals

Reg. $29

Veggie noodles await with Paderno’s Slicer/Spiralizer at just $15 (Reg. up to $29)

$15 Learn More
Save 50%

Save 50% on ESR MagSafe car mounts and 2-in-1 desk chargers starting at $10

From $10 Learn More
Reg. $96

Anker’s latest eufy security 2K pan and tilt camera 2-pack falls to low at $74 (Reg. $96)

$74 Learn More