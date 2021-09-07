L.L. Bean’s new fall markdowns up to 50% off: Jackets, vests, pullovers, more

L.L. Bean’s new fall markdowns up to 50% off including jackets, vests, sweaters, pullovers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Sweater Fleece Pullover that’s currently marked down to $40 and originally sold for $50 off the original rate. This pullover is great for end of summer bonefires, layering during cool weather, and much more. The stretch material adds mobility, which is great for hiking and winter sports as well. With nearly 500 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars from L.L. Bean customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from L.L. Bean or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!