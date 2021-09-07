Lululemon adds new fall markdowns up to 50% off: T-shirts, joggers, outerwear, more

-
FashionLululemon
50% off from $30
Workout apparel from Lululemon's Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Lululemon adds new fall markdowns up to 50% off including shorts, t-shirts, outerwear, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Update your activewear for the fall season with the men’s License to Train Jogger Pants that are very on-trend for the fall season. They’re great for workouts and they can be dressed up with button-down shirts, polos, or sweaters too. These pants are currently marked down to $89 and originally sold for $128. The tapered fit is also highly flattering and it has a drawstring waist to help give you a perfect fit. However, if you’re not a fan of the jogger style, the ABC Pant in Slim-Fit is a fantastic alternative and it’s also marked down to $89. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Lululemon.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Lululemon

About the Author

L.L. Bean’s new fall markdowns up to 50% off: Jac...
GAP’s Labor Day Sale continues with up to 50% off...
Crocs Labor Day Event takes 20% off select styles from ...
Sperry Summer Stock Up Event takes extra up to 40% off ...
adidas Labor Day Weekend Event takes 30% off sitewide: ...
Nordstrom Summer Sale is live with up to 60% off: Ray-B...
Lacoste Labor Day Event offers extra 20% off sale items...
Disney shop offers up to 40% off Mandalorian collectibl...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Eddie Bauer’s Labor Day Event takes 40% off your purchase + extra 50% off clearance

+ 50% off Learn More
60% off

Macy’s Labor Day Event takes up to 60% off + extra 20% off: Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, more

+ 20% off Learn More
New low

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go will get Windows 11 at new low of $680 (Refurb, Orig. $900)

$680 Learn More
Reg. $200

Waterpik Fusion 2.0 combo water flosser electric toothbrush hits Amazon low at $121 (Reg. $200)

$121 Learn More
Orig. $348

Sony’s popular XM4 ANC Headphones drop to $180 following refurb discount (Orig. $348)

$180 Learn More
48% off

PowerA, Logitech, 8Bitdo, more gaming gear and controllers up to 48% off at Amazon from $7.50

From $7.50 Learn More
Save 30%

Amazfit’s GTS 2 Mini smartwatch hits new low at $70 with 14 day battery life in tow (Save 30%)

$70 Learn More
Save 60%

Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank $7 (Save 59%), more

From $6 Learn More