Let this Cuisinart espresso maker start your mornings right for $100 shipped (50% off)

Best Buy currently offers Cuisinart’s Defined Espresso Maker for $99.99 shipped. That slashes a full 50% off what it normally goes for, marking the best price we’ve tracked and the best available. Delivering up to 19 bars of pressure, this compact espresso maker is perfect for anyone who needs that little extra push in the morning. The additional pressure brings out the bold flavor of espresso-style coffee and lets you play barista at home, cutting out the daily Starbucks expenses. It uses espresso capsules, so there’s no need to finagle with any filters or additional mess either. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more options.

Not quite sure where to start your espresso journey? I’d recommend putting some of those savings towards this 50-count Starbucks variety pack down to just $18 after you clip the on-page Subscribe & Save coupon. Just be sure to cancel after your first order, unless you want monthly deliveries at the original price. Here, you’ll get 20 Lungo and 10 Blonde Roast espresso pods, plus a pack of Columbia and Pike roast as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 10,000 coffee lovers.

Head over to our home goods guide for even more delicious beverage-based deals. Just today, for example, tracked some solid 25% savings on Dash’s 1.5L Quest blender. Perfect for frozen treats or mixed drinks, this could be the perfect pair for your espresso maker if you love frosty ice coffee goodies like I do.

More on Cuisinart’s Espresso Defined espresso maker:

Create professional-grade beverages with this Cuisinart Espresso Defined espresso maker. The 19-bar pressure delivers strong beverages, while the presets and menu options let you adjust the temperature and strength to meet your tastes. This Cuisinart Espresso Defined espresso maker has a capsule auto-eject mechanism to simplify cleanup, while the smooth black finish adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen.

