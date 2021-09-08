Dash Quest 1.5L Countertop Blender now matching Amazon low at $60 (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the Dash Quest Countertop Blender for $59.99 shipped. Down from the regular $80 price tag this is 25% off, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. It sells for just under $78 at Walmart, for comparison. Alongside the included 1.5-liter glass blending jug, you’re looking at anti-rust stainless steel blades more than capable of handling “coffee drinks, desserts, frozen cocktails, shakes, soups, smoothies, and even snow cones.” Illuminated controls, three speed settings, and a splatter-free lid are joined by its 4+ star rating from nearly 200 Amazon customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable that’s more than capable of handling your daily protein shake, check out the 11-piece Magic Bullet Blending system at under $40 shipped. It carries stellar ratings from over 60,000 Amazon customers and despite not being quite as powerful as today’s lead deal, can also help with dips and sauces as well as light meal prep.

And while we are talking cooking deals, be sure to dive into this morning’s offer on Masterbuilt’s Bluetooth electric smoker at a 2021 low as well as these air fryer oven deals from $70 alongside everything else in our home goods guide. You’ll also want to check out today’s Radio Flyer Gold Box and the new Pottery Barn x Peanuts Halloween collection to ready your home for the spookiest holiday of the year.

More on the Dash Quest 1.5L Countertop Blender:

POWER BLENDER: 1.5L super durable glass Blending Jug with handle and pour spouts, equipped with anti-rust stainless steel blades, and 2 powerful blending settings, plus pulse!

VERSATILITY: The perfect blender for your kitchen – make coffee drinks, desserts, frozen cocktails, shakes, soups, smoothies, and even snow cones with the Quest blender.

SAFE, STABLE & EASY TO CLEAN: Non-slip feet for stability and Lid and Tamper included to keep fingers away from blades, while the durable Blending Jug is dishwasher safe.

DIAL IT IN: Easy-to-use illuminated control Dial blends in a single step, with Low, High and Pulse settings.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!