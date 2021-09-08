Dash Quest 1.5L Countertop Blender now matching Amazon low at $60 (25% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsDash
25% off $60

Amazon is now offering the Dash Quest Countertop Blender for $59.99 shipped. Down from the regular $80 price tag this is 25% off, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. It sells for just under $78 at Walmart, for comparison. Alongside the included 1.5-liter glass blending jug, you’re looking at anti-rust stainless steel blades more than capable of handling “coffee drinks, desserts, frozen cocktails, shakes, soups, smoothies, and even snow cones.” Illuminated controls, three speed settings, and a splatter-free lid are joined by its 4+ star rating from nearly 200 Amazon customers. More details below. 

For something even more affordable that’s more than capable of handling your daily protein shake, check out the 11-piece Magic Bullet Blending system at under $40 shipped. It carries stellar ratings from over 60,000 Amazon customers and despite not being quite as powerful as today’s lead deal, can also help with dips and sauces as well as light meal prep. 

And while we are talking cooking deals, be sure to dive into this morning’s offer on Masterbuilt’s Bluetooth electric smoker at a 2021 low as well as these air fryer oven deals from $70 alongside everything else in our home goods guide. You’ll also want to check out today’s Radio Flyer Gold Box and the new Pottery Barn x Peanuts Halloween collection to ready your home for the spookiest holiday of the year. 

More on the Dash Quest 1.5L Countertop Blender:

  • POWER BLENDER: 1.5L super durable glass Blending Jug with handle and pour spouts, equipped with anti-rust stainless steel blades, and 2 powerful blending settings, plus pulse!
  • VERSATILITY: The perfect blender for your kitchen – make coffee drinks, desserts, frozen cocktails, shakes, soups, smoothies, and even snow cones with the Quest blender.
  • SAFE, STABLE & EASY TO CLEAN: Non-slip feet for stability and Lid and Tamper included to keep fingers away from blades, while the durable Blending Jug is dishwasher safe.
  • DIAL IT IN: Easy-to-use illuminated control Dial blends in a single step, with Low, High and Pulse settings.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Dash

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Just $36 will bring this 39-inch industrial desk to you...
Highly-rated Oontz Angle Solo mini Bluetooth speaker fa...
ESR Cloud AirTag Cases and Adhesives now up to 65% off:...
Bowflex Max Trainer M8 Elliptical tailors workouts to y...
Smartphone Accessories: elago MS5 Duo MagSafe Charging ...
Masterbuilt’s Bluetooth electric smoker brings th...
Today’s best game deals: Hotline Miami Collection...
Apple’s new AirTag Leather Loop sees first discou...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $100

Bring home a Dash Deluxe Masticating Juicer for the fall, now down to $80 shipped

$80 Learn More

Put a PowerA Mario Holiday Sweater Switch Controller under the tree this year, pre-order now at $23

Save $100

Kobalt’s drill/driver combo kit includes a wall storage organizer to tidy your workshop at $149

$149 Learn More

LEGO teases upcoming Nintendo Super Mario set with Question Block build

40% off

Just $36 will bring this 39-inch industrial desk to your door (40% off, Amazon low)

$36 Learn More
50% off

Rhone activewear offers up to 50% off clearance: Pullovers, shorts, more

from $40 Learn More
Reg. $27

LIFX’s mini white dimmable smart bulb outputs 800 lumens and works with HomeKit at $14

$14 Learn More
15% off

Highly-rated Oontz Angle Solo mini Bluetooth speaker falls to just $14.50 Prime shipped

$14.50 Learn More