Radio Flyer Gold Box offers rare deals up to 30% off: Family wagon, trikes, toys, more from $4.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Radio Flyer gear, Little Tikes toys, and and more. One standout is the Radio Flyer Deluxe All-Terrain Family Wagon for $139.99 shipped. Regularly $190 and going for as much as $230 this year, this is at least $50 off the going rate and the best price we can find. These popular wagons don’t go on sale all that often, so now’s a great time to grab one for fall walks and to be ready for next season. Features include 10-inch all-terrain tires, 5-way folding seats, four cup holders, a 200-pound weight capacity, and more. You’ll also find the UV protection canopy and a pair of seat belts onboard. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.
More Radio Flyer Gold Box deals:
- Radio Flyer Helmet $20 (Reg. $30)
- Radio Flyer Lean ‘N Glide Scooter $28 (Reg. $50)
- Radio Flyer Pink Rider Trike $35 (Reg. $50)
- Radio Flyer Red Rider Trike $35 (Reg. $50)
- Step2 Push Around Buggy GT Ride On Car $40 (Reg. $60)
- Radio Flyer Deluxe Steer & Stroll Trike $49 (Reg. $70)
- Radio Flyer Deluxe 4-in-1 Stroll ‘N Trike $80 (Reg. $120)
- And even more…
Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box sale for additional deals on Little Tikes play sets and more. The deals start from just over $4.50 with free shipping across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25.
More on the Radio Flyer All-Terrain Family Wagon:
- 10” ALL-TERRAIN RUBBER AIR TIRES: the rugged all-terrain rubber air tires provide a smooth ride on any terrain. The air tires are 10” in diameter and are perfect for hauling both toddlers and cargo.
- VERSATILE FOLDING SEATS: the Deluxe All-Terrain Family wagon has patented 5-way folding seats. The versatile seats provide 5 storage and seating options.
- STORAGE CAPACITY: the wagon features 4 cup holders, 2 for children and 2 for adults. With a weight capacity of 200 lbs., this wagon can haul it all including coolers, chairs, diaper bags, sports equipment and more!
- SAFE FOR KIDS: the seats feature two seat belts for added safety and the UV protection canopy protects your little ones from the sun. The plastic body is also easily wiped clean.
