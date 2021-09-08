Radio Flyer Gold Box offers rare deals up to 30% off: Family wagon, trikes, toys, more from $4.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Radio Flyer gear, Little Tikes toys, and and more. One standout is the Radio Flyer Deluxe All-Terrain Family Wagon for $139.99 shipped. Regularly $190 and going for as much as $230 this year, this is at least $50 off the going rate and the best price we can find. These popular wagons don’t go on sale all that often, so now’s a great time to grab one for fall walks and to be ready for next season. Features include 10-inch all-terrain tires, 5-way folding seats, four cup holders, a 200-pound weight capacity, and more. You’ll also find the UV protection canopy and a pair of seat belts onboard. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

More Radio Flyer Gold Box deals:

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box sale for additional deals on Little Tikes play sets and more. The deals start from just over $4.50 with free shipping across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. 

More on the Radio Flyer All-Terrain Family Wagon:

  • 10” ALL-TERRAIN RUBBER AIR TIRES: the rugged all-terrain rubber air tires provide a smooth ride on any terrain. The air tires are 10” in diameter and are perfect for hauling both toddlers and cargo.
  • VERSATILE FOLDING SEATS: the Deluxe All-Terrain Family wagon has patented 5-way folding seats. The versatile seats provide 5 storage and seating options.
  • STORAGE CAPACITY: the wagon features 4 cup holders, 2 for children and 2 for adults. With a weight capacity of 200 lbs., this wagon can haul it all including coolers, chairs, diaper bags, sports equipment and more!
  • SAFE FOR KIDS: the seats feature two seat belts for added safety and the UV protection canopy protects your little ones from the sun. The plastic body is also easily wiped clean.

