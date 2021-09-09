Clarks updates your shoes for fall with 20% off sneakers, sandals, boots, more + free shipping

20% off from $40

For a limited time only, Clarks takes 20% off select styles with promo code FALL20 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Update your fall shoes with deals on dress styles, boots, sneakers, sandals, and more. A standout from this sale is the Whiddon Loafers in Dark Brown that are currently marked down to $72 and originally sold for $90. These loafers will easily elevate any fall look and you can choose from three versatile color options. This style is lightweight, cushioned, and the slip-on design adds convienience. It also has a slightly pointed toe that’s flattering and you can choose from a medium or wide design. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Clarks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

