1byone’s turntable upgrades your Hi-Fi setup with bundled 36W bookshelf speakers at $229.50

EverSonic (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the 1byone Wireless Hi-Fi Turntable System with 36W Bookshelf Speakers for $229.49 shipped. Today’s deal saves you around 15%, falling from its $270 normal going rate to the lowest price that we’ve tracked in 2021. This turntable ships with a solid iron platter that has a uniform inertial mass for “perfect stability and rotation.” There’s adjustable counterweight force, a built-in switchable phono and pre-amp, and even allows you to connect the turntable to a PC for transferring vinyl to digital audio files. Plus, you’ll get built-in Bluetooth and bundled 36W bookshelf speakers to round out today’s offerings. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,000 happy customers. Head below for more.

Given that you’re saving nearly $50 with today’s lead deal, we’d recommend picking up this record cleaning kit. It’s available for $23 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. It includes a velvet record brush, cleaning liquid, a stylus brush, and a travel pouch to keep everything neat and tidy. This is crucial to keeping records in tip-top shape, especially if you’re using more vintage vinyl.

Not sure where to get started with vinyl? We have a beginner’s guide that walks you through all the steps so you make the most informed decision. There, we break down how to build a vinyl library as well as what to look for in a turntable.

More on the 1byone Turntable:

  • Solid iron platter: precision-manufactured iron platter produces uniform inertial mass for perfect stability and rotation; Brings high-fidelity playback to the next level; Please watch the 3-minute Quick Installation video for easy installation
  • Adjustable counterweight force: essential for any serious classic Turntable; Tonearm counterweight coupled with the advanced anti-skating system produces smooth stylus movement and tunes out skipping and distortion
  • Great connectivity: Built-in switchable phono line and pre-amplifier allow connection to the set of included speakers or to your own externally-powered speakers via the dual rca output cables

