Amazon’s offering up to 50% off in-house apparel from $7 Prime shipped

AmazonFashion
50% off from $7

Amazon is currently offering up to 50% off its in-house brand clothing for the whole family. Prices are as marked. Prime members receive free delivery; otherwise in orders of $25 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Peak Velocity Tech-Stretch Short Sleeve Quick-Dry Loose-fit Polo Shirt. It’s currently marked down to $11.80 and regularly is priced at $20. That’s an Amazon all-time low and 40% off the original rate. This polo shirt is available in several color options and pairs nicely with jeans, shorts, or chino pants alike. The tech-stretch fabric is lightweight and adds mobility, which is great for outdoor sports, such as golf. With over 380 reviews, this shirt is rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Amazon.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Joe’s New Balance Favorites Sale that’s offering up to 60% off running shoes and more.

