Birkenstock best-selling sandals up to 38% off during Woot’s Flash Sale

Today only, Woot is offering Birkenstock Sandals up to 38% off during its Flash Sale. Prices are as marked. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with delivery running you $6 otherwise. The Arizona Double Strap Sandals are a standout from this sale and anyone can wear them. They’re currently marked down to $78 and originally sold for $100. These sandals are available in three color options and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. It has a soft fleece lining on the interior for added comfort and they’re also lightweight. The insole features a molded design to conform to your foot to promote support too. Hit the jump to find even more deals from the Woot Birkenstock event.

Our top picks include:

