Amazfit GTR 2e smartwatch lasts 24 days, has always-on AMOLED display, more at $125

Amazon is offering the Amazfit GTR 2e Smartwatch with Alexa for $124.99 shipped. Down from $140, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Featuring Alexa built-in, this smartwatch allows you to leverage smart home capabilities anywhere you are. From setting timers to turning on and off lights, asking questions, or getting directions, Alexa can handle it all. The 1.39-inch AMOLED display features a borderless design and an always-on function so you can easily know what time it is even without waking the screen. With 90 built-in sports modes, there’s plenty of tracking available, even for wet activities since it also delivers 5ATM water-resistance. Plus, it measures various body metrics like heart rate, SpO2, sleep quality, stress level, and more. The battery life is also stellar, with Amazfit claiming up to 24 days of typical use before it’s time to plug back in. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,400 happy shoppers. Head below for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up this case with screen protector combo. That’s right, it’s an all-in-one protection solution for your new smartwatch, helping it withstand almost anything life throws at it. Considering it’s just $13, it’s well worth it to have the peace of mind that your screen will be safe from scratches for a long time, since it comes with three different options to choose from.

Need a new phone too? Well, the OnePlus 9 Pro and its Hasselblad-backed cameras are currently down to an Amazon low of $139 off. Delivering the latest android experience from OnePlus, you’ll enjoy the powerful Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 5-sensor camera array, and a 6.7-inch 120Hz display to round out the notable features.

More on the Amazfit GTR 2e Smartwatch:

Talk to Amazon Alexa on your Amazfit GTR 2e. Ask questions, get translations, set alarms, and timers, create shopping lists, check the weather, control your smart home devices, and more.

The thin and light borderless design concept includes a large 1.39-inch AMOLED HD screen covered by curved glass, with a variety of colors to fit all your outfits and occasions. Our watch face store provides 50+ styles to choose from, along with 40+ matching Always-on Displays, and you can also upload your own pictures to the watch face background.

Equipped with the Huami-developed BioTracker 2, the second-generation PPG bio-tracking optical sensor, the Amazfit GTR 2e can provide 24-hour heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, and sleep quality and stress level monitoring. Also included is the PAI health assessment system, which uses algorithms to convert complex health and activity data into a single score, to help you understand your physical state.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!