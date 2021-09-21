Sengled’s 2-pack of RGB LED Wi-Fi Light Bulbs upgrade your smart home at low of $17

-
Smart HomewootSengled
Reg. $31 $17

Woot is offering the a 2-pack of Sengled Smart RGB LED Wi-Fi Light Bulbs for $16.99 with free Prime shipping, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will be added to your order at checkout. Down from $31 at Amazon, the lowest we’ve tracked there is $18 with today’s deal being the best price we’ve seen. Made with voice control in mind, these bulbs work natively with both Alexa and Assistant, where you can change the mood, scene, brightness, and power state with simple audible commands. Of course, this also includes integrating the lights with automations for when you arrive home, leave the house, or any other trigger. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

Do you just need one bulb? Well, the Cree Connected LED bulb is available for just $12 right now. While it doesn’t offer RGB coloring, you’ll still find voice control once it’s connected to a ZigBee hub, like the Amazon Echo. This is a great way to help outfit your home with additional smart bulbs on a tighter budget, and is worth considering if you only need one more light instead of two.

Speaking of Alexa, did you see that Amazon Echo Show 8 is currently on sale at up to 44% off? That’s right, the discounts start at $45 marking new all-time lows to expand your smart home. Echo Show 8 delivers an 8-inch display backed by Amazon’s Alexa smart home system, ensuring you have a solid experience start to finish that’s easy to use and robust all at the same time.

More on the Sengled LED Bulbs:

  • Voice Control: Color changing smart bulbs that work with Alexa and Google Home. Control your smart light bulb via voice commands to turn your smart bulbs on/off, create colorful mood scenes, adjust brightness and more, e.g. Switch on the Alexa light bulbs before getting out of bed, dim the smart lights from the couch to watch a movie.
  • Schedule Feature: Designed with 16 million colors and whites (candlelight to daylight/2000K to 6500K). Easily setup via using Sengled Home App (iOS and Android), turn smart light bulb on/off, dim smart bulb to the desired level and set up schedules from wherever you have WiFi connection. Program timers and routines to automate your entire smart home lighting setup. Control your alexa light bulbs while away from home.
  • Remote Control: Enhance your smart home with smart WiFi bulb color changing lights, controlled remotely wherever you are. Set timers and light schedules, automating your smart light bulb to make it seem like someone is home even when you are away. You can also create a group for all of your alexa light bulbs, and easily group control your smart light bulbs with Alexa, Google Home and IFTTT.

