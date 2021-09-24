Kershaw’s Natrix pocket knife has SpeedSafe Assisted Opening at lows from $25.50

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Natrix Pocket Knife for $25.72 shipped in black, though that model is delayed by a few weeks. You can opt for the Carbon Fiber model at $30.01 shipped if you need it faster. With a normal going rate of $40 or more, today’s deals both mark new all-time lows for their respective colorways. This pocket knife delivers a deep carry clip that allows it to remain more concealed than other models when out and about. There’s of course, Kershaw’s patented SpeedSafe Assisted Opening function here and a sub-frame lock ensures that you have a secure opening and closing experience. The clip is also reversible, allowing you to carry the knife’s tip facing up or down in your pocket. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

My personal on-the-go sharpening solution is the Lansky BladeMedic. This pairs well with today’s lead deal, letting you quickly sharpen while away from home without having to use a whetstone. You’ll find a carbide and ceramic sharpening area as well as a tapered diamond rod and a serrated section. It’s available for $11 on Amazon, making it a great addition to your EDC collection.

More on the Kershaw Natrix Pocket Knife:

Deep Carry offers the ability to keep the pocketknife deep in the pocket and offers concealed carry when necessary

SpeedSafe Assisted Opening and flipper allow the user to open knife with minimal effort

Patented Sub-Frame Lock gives a secure open and close as the integral framing holds the knife blade in place

