Kershaw’s Natrix pocket knife has SpeedSafe Assisted Opening at lows from $25.50

-
AmazonDIY and Outdoor ToolsKershaw
From $25.50

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Natrix Pocket Knife for $25.72 shipped in black, though that model is delayed by a few weeks. You can opt for the Carbon Fiber model at $30.01 shipped if you need it faster. With a normal going rate of $40 or more, today’s deals both mark new all-time lows for their respective colorways. This pocket knife delivers a deep carry clip that allows it to remain more concealed than other models when out and about. There’s of course, Kershaw’s patented SpeedSafe Assisted Opening function here and a sub-frame lock ensures that you have a secure opening and closing experience. The clip is also reversible, allowing you to carry the knife’s tip facing up or down in your pocket. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

My personal on-the-go sharpening solution is the Lansky BladeMedic. This pairs well with today’s lead deal, letting you quickly sharpen while away from home without having to use a whetstone. You’ll find a carbide and ceramic sharpening area as well as a tapered diamond rod and a serrated section. It’s available for $11 on Amazon, making it a great addition to your EDC collection.

Be sure to check out our roundup of the best multi-tools for various tasks. Pricing starts at $5 and there’s quite a bit to like about the roundup. Plus, our all-new DIY and outdoor tools guide is a must-see for other great ways to save.

More on the Kershaw Natrix Pocket Knife:

  • Deep Carry offers the ability to keep the pocketknife deep in the pocket and offers concealed carry when necessary
  • SpeedSafe Assisted Opening and flipper allow the user to open knife with minimal effort
  • Patented Sub-Frame Lock gives a secure open and close as the integral framing holds the knife blade in place

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

DIY and Outdoor Tools

Kershaw

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Smartphone Accessories: JETech iPhone 13/Pro Clear Case...
Amazon Warehouse Deals 40% off: Razer Kishi iOS $33, HT...
Bring the veggie growing inside this winter with AeroGa...
Throw an Anker 10000mAh power bank in your EDC while it...
Tackle fall clean-ups with Greenworks’ Cordless B...
Spigen OneTap Pro Mount delivers on-the-road MagSafe ch...
Celebrate iPhone 13 launch day with a new low on Apple&...
Coleman’s 625-Lumen Battery Guard LED flashlight ...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

Express offers huge discounts from $5 on new fall markdowns: Sweaters, jackets, more

from $5 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: JETech iPhone 13/Pro Clear Case $5 (Save 50%), more

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Escapists 2, Great Coffee App, Magic Launcher Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save now

Amazon Warehouse Deals 40% off: Razer Kishi iOS $33, HTC Vive Pro $454, AirTag Loop, more

Extra 40% off Learn More
Reg. $150

Bring the veggie growing inside this winter with AeroGarden Harvest at $90 (Save 40%)

$90 Learn More
75% off

Today’s best game deals: Castlevania Collection $5, Bayonetta 3, Monster Hunter Rise, more

$5 Learn More
Save now

Latest $5 weekend movie sale goes live at Apple alongside $10 Star Wars titles

From $5 Learn More
50% off

Under Armour offers up to 50% off pullovers, pants, more from $19

from $19 Learn More