Kershaw’s Natrix pocket knife has SpeedSafe Assisted Opening at lows from $25.50

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Natrix Pocket Knife for $25.72 shipped in black, though that model is delayed by a few weeks. You can opt for the Carbon Fiber model at $30.01 shipped if you need it faster. With a normal going rate of $40 or more, today’s deals both mark new all-time lows for their respective colorways. This pocket knife delivers a deep carry clip that allows it to remain more concealed than other models when out and about. There’s of course, Kershaw’s patented SpeedSafe Assisted Opening function here and a sub-frame lock ensures that you have a secure opening and closing experience. The clip is also reversible, allowing you to carry the knife’s tip facing up or down in your pocket. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.
My personal on-the-go sharpening solution is the Lansky BladeMedic. This pairs well with today’s lead deal, letting you quickly sharpen while away from home without having to use a whetstone. You’ll find a carbide and ceramic sharpening area as well as a tapered diamond rod and a serrated section. It’s available for $11 on Amazon, making it a great addition to your EDC collection.
More on the Kershaw Natrix Pocket Knife:
- Deep Carry offers the ability to keep the pocketknife deep in the pocket and offers concealed carry when necessary
- SpeedSafe Assisted Opening and flipper allow the user to open knife with minimal effort
- Patented Sub-Frame Lock gives a secure open and close as the integral framing holds the knife blade in place
