Nordstrom offers up to 50% off Cole Haan, Nike, adidas, PUMA, more + free shipping

Nordstrom takes up to 50% off new markdowns with top brands including Cole Haan, adidas, PUMA, Nike, ASICS, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Nike Air Tailwind 79 Sneakers. These on-trend shoes are currently marked down from $45 and originally sold for $90. They’re available in several color options and pair perfectly with all of your fall casual bottoms. This style was lightweight, cushioned, and features a rigid outsole that promotes traction. It will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and it’s rated 4.1/5 stars from Nordstrom customers. Head below to score even more deals today or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

