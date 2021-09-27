Fossil takes extra 40% off sale styles: Watches, handbags, backpacks, more

-
40% off + free shipping

Fossil’s latest flash sale takes an extra 40% off sale styles when you apply promo code DOUBLE at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on watches, handbags, wallets, backpacks, jewelry, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Elevate your fall look with the Nate Brown Leather Watch that’s currently marked down to $53 and originally sold for $159. This watch is versatile to dress up or down and the timeless design will never go out of style. You can choose from an array of different color of faces and straps as well as the bands can be switched out for a new look. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Fossil customers. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

