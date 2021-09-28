Govee’s latest RGB sale includes bulbs, strips, and more from $18.50

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering a 4-pack of its RGBWW Wi-Fi LED Smart Bulbs for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code GOVEE6003X at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Designed to work with both Assistant and Alexa, these bulbs deliver smart home control without the need of a dedicated hub. This is because they connect directly to your Wi-Fi network and bring over 16 million colors to your home. Plus, the “WW” portion of RGBWW means that it can recreate whites with accuracy, ranging from 2700K to 6500K and anywhere in between. Head below for more.

More Govee deals:

If you need more brightness, then we recommend picking up this 2-pack of CNSUNWAY LED lights that output over 5,000-lumens combined. They’re on sale for under $20 right now at Amazon, so be sure to give our previous coverage a look to see if it would be a good option for you.

More on the Govee RGBWW LED Bulbs:

Voice & App Control : Govee smart LED bulbs compatible with Alexa, Google Home. Feel free to power your smart bulb on/off, adjust brightness, or change the colors with your voice or Smartphone(Govee Home app is required).

Million of Colors : With over 16million vivid color options and 8 preset scene modes, your indoor scenery will transform before your eyes. Have a favorite photo? Upload it, and the Govee Home will recognize and apply them to your WiFi light bulbs.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!