Timbuk2’s Garage Sale cuts up to 50% off MacBook backpacks, messenger bags, more

Timbuk2’s Garage Sale offers up to 50% off MacBook backpacks, messenger bags, luggage, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Tote your MacBook safely with the Hero Laptop Backpack that’s currently marked down to $65 today. For comparison, it’s regularly priced at $89. This style can fit an array of gear with a 21-liter capacity and it’s expandable. It has an array of pockets to store essentials and organize your belongings as well. You can find it in three versatile color options that both men and women will enjoy wearing. Head below the jump to find additional deals from Timbuk2 and you will want to check out our fashion guide for even more sales from top brands today.

The most notable deals from Timbuk2 include:

