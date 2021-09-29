Nike offers up to 40% off new fall sale items: Running shoes, apparel, accessories, more

Nike Singles Sale

Nike updates your workout wear by adding new markdowns to its up to 40% off sale. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can score deals on running shoes, casual sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. Nike Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. For men, the React Infinity Run Flyknit Shoes are currently marked down to $106 and originally sold for $160. These shoes are flexible, lightweight, and cushioned for added comfort. They can be worn on the pavement or treadmill alike and are highly ventilated to help keep you cool when you workouts warm up. You can find them in 16 color options and they’re rated 4.1/5 stars from Nike customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find additional deals from Nike and you will want to check out our fashion guide for even more sales from top brands today.

