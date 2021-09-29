NordicTrack’s Studio Cycle delivers a Pelton-like experience for just $1,000 (Save $600)

Today only, Amazon is offering the NordicTrack Commercial S15i Studio Cycle for $999.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally $1,600, this saves you $600 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Shipping with a 15-inch interactive HD touchscreen for both live and on-demand iFIT workouts, you’ll find easy stat tracking and automatic trainer control here. That’s right, trainers can control from -10 to 20% incline to match what they’re doing so you have a fully interactive workout. There are 24 digital resistance levels which also automatically adjust to match your trainer. NordicTrack backs this cycle with a 10-year frame warranty, two years for parts, and one year for labor. Rated 4.4/5 stars at Best Buy. Head below for more.

Looking for an indoor cycling bike, but not ready to drop $1,000? Well, the Schwinn Fitness Airdyne Bike is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. It ditches the connected features that NordicTrack brings to the table for a much more budget-focused pricing, considering it’s available on Amazon for $400 shipped.

Looking for a solid Pelton alternative? We have a roundup of the 10 best alternative in 2021 over on our Connect the Watts YouTube channel that’s well worth watching. Plus, we even have our own post that details a few models to consider if you’re in the market.

More on the NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle:

30-Day iFIT Family Membership Included; Stream live & on-demand workouts on your equipment with Global Workouts & Studio Classes; Add up to 5 users; Elite trainers adjust your equipment ($39 value)

15 inches Interactive HD Touchscreen Display streams live & on-demand iFIT workouts directly to your equipment, provides easy stats tracking; Adjustable display allows for 360-degree screen rotation

Automatic Trainer Control; -10 to 20 percent LIVE Incline Matching technology; 24 digital resistance levels for complete workout control; iFIT Trainers auto-adjust your resistance and incline

