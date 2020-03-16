Best Peloton alternatives for every budget

In recent years, Peloton has established itself as one of the premier at-home fitness solutions. With expansive class options and a high-end bike, it’s easy to recommend to family and friends. But the reality is, some just aren’t willing to pay that kind of cash for an at-home workout experience. With that in mind, it’s time to take a look at the best Peloton alternatives on the market today. From those with built-in screens, to more traditional stationary bikes, we’ll dive into all the ways you can get a workout at home without shelling out thousands of dollars for the industry standard.

Echelon Connect Bike is a close alternative

Echelon is arguably one of the closest alternatives to true Peloton experience. Their stationary bike delivers everything but the built-in display, which is supplied by the user with the ability to connect various iPads from over the years. It’s all based around an app, which offers the usual batch of metrics gathered from the bike. Riders will also be able to access a wide selection of live and on-demand classes, just like Peloton, from $20 per month. Bikes start at $840.

Our Bradley Chambers recently offered up a review of Echelon, noting its affordability and the desirability of bringing everything together with an iPad for Apple users.

SoulCycle offers its own in-house experience

SoulCycle has been around for a long time, but its in-home stationary bike has finally hit the market. Available for pre-order today, SoulCycle’s alternative is still salty at $2,500 but for those die-hards already in the fitness brand’s ecosystem. Much like Peloton, it offers a built-in display, on-demand classes, and more. SoulCycle has essentially marked itself as a Peloton alternative that’s directly competing in price, and features.

SoulCycle is more than just a workout. Powered by inspiration and joy, the pack rides to the beat and leaves it all out on the bike—together. The SoulCycle at-home bike captures everything you love about the Soul experience and delivers it right to your home.

Cyclace offers a truly budget price

Some of the options detailed above are simply going to be too expensive for some shoppers. Cyclace offers a simplified stationary bike with a built-in tablet holder for $339. Because you supply your own tablet, you’re welcome to use just about any on-demand streaming class out there. But of course, you won’t get the deep level of integration enjoyed by some of the alternatives mentioned above.

