Pick up two of Amazon’s latest Fire TV Sticks with Alexa Voice Remote at new low of $20 each

Bed Bath & Beyond is offering a 2-pack of Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) for $39.99 shipped. For comparison, a single unit runs $40 at Amazon and our last mention was $25 for one. Today’s deal saves 50% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at an effective $20 each price point. As Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick, you’ll find that it’s 50% more powerful than the previous-generation streaming media player. It supports HDR content at 1080p while offering tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps including Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, and even Apple TV+. It also has the Alexa Voice Remote in the package, allowing you to find content to watch through simple voice commands. You can take a closer look at all of the different Fire TV options in our guide to make sure this is the right choice for you. Head below for more.

When it comes to streaming media players, today’s deal is about as good as it gets value wise. For comparison, the renewed Roku Express is available for $26 at Amazon. While this is lower cost overall, you’re not getting as good of a value since it’s one for $26 or two for $52. Similar to today’s lead deal, it offers HD playback of your favorite shows. There are a few drawbacks though, like the fact that it’s the same price but in renewed condition. You’ll also lose out on the built-in voice remote, which could be useful in your setup. This just goes to show how great of a value you get with the Fire TV Stick, and why you should add them to your home theater.

Further upgrade your home theater with the Bose Solo Soundbar Series II. Currently nearing its all-time low at $99, now’s a great time to pick up this high-quality sound bar. That’s down from its $199 going rate, and while it’s refurbished, you’ll get a full 12-month warranty with your purchase.

More on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick:

50% more powerful than previous generation – Get fast Full HD streaming and quick app starts.

500,000+ movies and TV episodes – With thousands included in your Prime membership.

Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps – Including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, and Peacock.

Live TV – Watch your favorite live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others. Use the Guide button to see what’s available and when.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!