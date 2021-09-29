Bose Solo Soundbar Series II nears all-time low at $99 (Refurb, Orig. $199)

Bose is offering its Solo Soundbar Series II for $99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Down from its $199 list price, our last mention was $85 in refurbished condition with today’s deal marking one of the best deals we’ve tracked outside of that. This soundbar is designed to give your home theater a leg up when it comes to movie night. It features “better sound and clear voices” than traditional speakers, and even has a “dialogue mode” that enhances speech when watching your favorite movies. Bluetooth connectivity is in tow as well making it easier than ever before to listen to your favorite music without even turning on the TV. Ships with a 1-year warranty. Head below for more.

Ditch the Bose namesake for this sound bar at $75 once you clip the on-page coupon. While it might not have the same high-end look, design, or features as Bose does above, this is a great way to take your TV’s audio to the next level without breaking the bank.

Don’t forget that Sony’s latest 75-inch Smart AirPlay 2 4K Google TV is available for an Amazon low at $600 off with other deals from $750. Plus, you’ll want to check out our previous coverage of the all-new Bose Smart Soundbar 900 which packs Dolby Atmos and PhaseGuide technology for a high-end experience.

More on the Bose SOlo Soundbar Series II:

  • Better sound and clear voices from your TV
  • Dialogue mode enhances speech
  • Bluetooth compatibility
  • Single connection to your TV
  • Visual confirmation lights

