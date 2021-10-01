Target is now offering new RedCard members $50 off a future purchase of $50 or more

Target is offering $50 off a future purchase of $50 or more when you sign up and are approved for either the RedCard debit or credit card. It’s free to apply for and makes a future purchase essentially free. The Target RedCard has many features that the avid shopper will love. You’ll save 5% on every purchase, which comes as a direct discount instead of cash back at the end of the month. On top of that, you’ll get free 2-day shipping on most items from Target’s website, which is a great addition to have for no extra monthly or yearly charge. Sound interesting? Check out this landing page to learn more and apply. Also, we’ve broken down the differences between the credit and debit cards right here.

During the holidays, Target is a hot place, and we’ll have everything related to the retailer in our dedicated guide right here. During Black Friday and Christmas, it’s often we’ll see Target matching discounts from other retailers, but with additional savings for those who have a RedCard. While your $50 off $50 promotion only works through the end of October, the 5% off is a permanent feature of the card that you’ll be able to use year-round.

Terms & Conditions:

RedCard $50 offer: Get a coupon for $50 off an over $50 qualifying purchase when you are approved for a debit or credit RedCard in-stores and at Target.com between 9/12/21 – 10/2/21. The coupon will be mailed to approved cardholders with their RedCard and will be valid through 10/30/21. Excludes alcohol, Apple products, Baby Alive Grow Up Baby, Barbie (Camper, Dreamhouse, Dreamplane, Malibu House and Townhouse), Beats Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, Bose, Cards Against Humanity, Casper, The Child action figure, clinic & pharmacy, Cricut, dairy milk, DockATot, Dockers, Disney Frozen Castle, DSLR cameras & lenses, Dyson, Elvie, Facebook Oculus and Portal, face masks (Dolan, Sanctuary & Sugar Fix brands), Fitbit, gift cards, Google, HALO Baby, Hasbro Games (Classic Monopoly, Connect Four, Jenga, Rubik’s Cube, Sorry, Trouble), Hatch Maternity, Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage, HP Inc., Infant Optics, Instant Pot, JBL, LEGO, Levi’s Red Label, LG OLED TV, limited-time designer partnerships, Mega Bloks, mobile contracts, Motrin pain relief, Nerf Ultra, Ninja, Nintendo hardware and Switch games, Polder, Poo-Pourri, Peg Perego, Philips Avent, power shave, power dental, prepaid cards, PlayStation consoles and accessories, Revival, Samsung TVs, simplehuman, Sonos, Sony Electronics, Target Optical, Tempur-Sealy, Traeger, Tylenol pain relief, Unlocked phones, Vera Bradley handbags, Weber, What Do You Meme?, Xbox consoles and accessories, and the Zoe Doll.

