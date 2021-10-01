Target is now offering new RedCard members $50 off a future purchase of $50 or more

-
TargetCredit Cards
$50 off $50
Target Plus

Target is offering $50 off a future purchase of $50 or more when you sign up and are approved for either the RedCard debit or credit card. It’s free to apply for and makes a future purchase essentially free. The Target RedCard has many features that the avid shopper will love. You’ll save 5% on every purchase, which comes as a direct discount instead of cash back at the end of the month. On top of that, you’ll get free 2-day shipping on most items from Target’s website, which is a great addition to have for no extra monthly or yearly charge. Sound interesting? Check out this landing page to learn more and apply. Also, we’ve broken down the differences between the credit and debit cards right here.

During the holidays, Target is a hot place, and we’ll have everything related to the retailer in our dedicated guide right here. During Black Friday and Christmas, it’s often we’ll see Target matching discounts from other retailers, but with additional savings for those who have a RedCard. While your $50 off $50 promotion only works through the end of October, the 5% off is a permanent feature of the card that you’ll be able to use year-round.

Terms & Conditions:

RedCard $50 offer: Get a coupon for $50 off an over $50 qualifying purchase when you are approved for a debit or credit RedCard in-stores and at Target.com between 9/12/21 – 10/2/21. The coupon will be mailed to approved cardholders with their RedCard and will be valid through 10/30/21. Excludes alcohol, Apple products, Baby Alive Grow Up Baby, Barbie (Camper, Dreamhouse, Dreamplane, Malibu House and Townhouse), Beats Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, Bose, Cards Against Humanity, Casper, The Child action figure, clinic & pharmacy, Cricut, dairy milk, DockATot, Dockers, Disney Frozen Castle, DSLR cameras & lenses, Dyson, Elvie, Facebook Oculus and Portal, face masks (Dolan, Sanctuary & Sugar Fix brands), Fitbit, gift cards, Google, HALO Baby, Hasbro Games (Classic Monopoly, Connect Four, Jenga, Rubik’s Cube, Sorry, Trouble), Hatch Maternity, Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage, HP Inc., Infant Optics, Instant Pot, JBL, LEGO, Levi’s Red Label, LG OLED TV, limited-time designer partnerships, Mega Bloks, mobile contracts, Motrin pain relief, Nerf Ultra, Ninja, Nintendo hardware and Switch games, Polder, Poo-Pourri, Peg Perego, Philips Avent, power shave, power dental, prepaid cards, PlayStation consoles and accessories, Revival, Samsung TVs, simplehuman, Sonos, Sony Electronics, Target Optical, Tempur-Sealy, Traeger, Tylenol pain relief, Unlocked phones, Vera Bradley handbags, Weber, What Do You Meme?, Xbox consoles and accessories, and the Zoe Doll.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Target

Target is one of the largest retailers in America with a strong online presence alongside brick and mortar locations in nearly every state. On top…

Credit Cards

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Target x Christian Robinson collaboration offers a fun ...
Ulta beauty is now at Target with thousands of top bran...
Prime Day 2021: Here’s how you can save even more...
Target Deal Days will require no membership, going toe-...
Plant lovers will love the Target x Hilton Carter colle...
Target Black Friday ad: Apple, Google, Beats, Nintendo ...
Target Black Friday plans reveal rotating sales through...
Target’s new Halloween line partners with John Derian...
Show More Comments

Related

$50 back

This promo gives you an effectively FREE BJ’s Wholesale membership (Save $50)

FREE Learn More

Upgrade your battlestation with the best Intel Gamer Days discounts + giveaways

FREE credit

Amazon handing out FREE $10 credits with gift cards: Airbnb, Uber, GAP, much more

From $25 Learn More
Reg. $70+

Spigen PowerArc 15000mAh Portable Charger with 30W delivery now $20 (Reg. up to $70)

$20 Learn More
2021 low

Metabo’s 10-inch sliding double compound miter saw gets chopped to 2021 low at $299

$299 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Worms 2, Escapists 2, Sheltered, Flockers, more

FREE+ Learn More
33% off

Snag a genuine leather AirPods case with carabiner for $6 Prime shipped (33% off)

$6 Learn More
New low

Roku’s latest Express 4K+ AirPlay 2/HomeKit media streamer falls to new low at under $29

Under $29 Learn More