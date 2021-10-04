Beats drop: Studio3 ANC cans w/ Apple W1, various styles: $170 (51% off) Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers Apple’s Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones with Apple W1 Headphone Chip for $169.95 shipped. That’s over half off the $349 retail price at Apple/Beats and other retailers but these have recently been seen at $200 in recent months.

They are loaded with features including Apple’s W1 chip for quick pairing with Apple devices, 22 hour battery life and active noise cancellation via multiple microphones. Note the many colors/styles and comes with 3.5mm AUX RemoteTalk cable for airplanes and other legacy outlets.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones features:

High-performance wireless noise cancelling headphones

Compatible with iOS and Android devices.

Pure adaptive noise canceling (pure ANC) actively blocks external noise

Real-time Audio calibration preserves a Premium listening experience

Up to 22 hours of battery life enables full-featured all-day wireless playback

Apple’s W1 chip and industry-leading Bluetooth technology keep you connected farther with fewer drop-outs

With fast Fuel, a 10-minute charge gives 3 hours of play when battery is low. Rechargeable lithium ion battery

