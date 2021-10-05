Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Tab S7 FE sees first ever discount at $50 off (Reg. $530)

Amazon is offering the all-new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 64GB Wi-Fi for $479.98 shipped. Also available direct. This marks the very first discount we’ve tracked and subsequently a new all-time low. As Samsung’s latest in the Galaxy Tab lineup, the S7 FE features much of the same notable content-focused design as the original S7 or S7+, including a 12.4-inch 2560p x 1600p display, octa-core processor, and up to 1TB of additional storage with a microSD card. You’ll also find a powerful 10,090mAh battery here for extra longevity, Android 11.0 support, and an included S-Pen for notetaking or digital artistry. Currently rated 4.7/5 stars on Samsung. Head below for more options.

To make the most of our lead deal, it might be worth putting those savings towards this popular folio case for $23. Not only does it look stylish, but it’ll help protect your tablet from scratches or minor dings, as well as function as a stand for easy streaming or making use of the S-Pen. Which, speaking of, you’ll also find a dedicated slot for the S-Pen inside, as well as a hand strap, and a space for your credit card.

Then, all that’s left is to root out any worries of lost luggage or bags with the Galaxy SmartTag+ at low of $30. Good for more than just keeping tabs on your tablet, these item trackers give Apple’s AirTags a run for its money with UWB precision tracking and AR to help you locate your valuables more intuitively.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE features:

Big Screen, Big Experience: A large 12.4 inch display brings your content to life in brilliant color whether indoors or outdoors, making Samsung Galaxy S7 FE a great tablet for study time or for a quick entertainment break. Take notes in class, sketch out an idea or even doodle with the included S Pen*, featuring a responsive new design that feels closer to pen on paper than ever before.

