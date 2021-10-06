Save up to 38% on Google Nest bundles: Nest Hub 2nd Gen, Nest Thermostat, more from $129

BuyDig is currently discounting a selection of Google Nest smart home bundles including its latest smart displays, Wi-Fi systems, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen bundled with a Nest Smart Thermostat for $149 when code SPOOK has been applied at checkout. Down from the combined $230 price tag, you’re looking at the best value to date with today’s offer beating the all-time lows on both by $20.

Delivering Assistant in a 7-inch display form-factor the second-generation Google Nest Hub launched earlier in the year with the same fabric-wrapped design we’ve come to expect. There’s also new additions like Soli Sleep Sensing that allows Nest Hub to monitor wellness overnight, too. Plus, you’re getting the bundled Smart Thermostat for automating the heating this winter. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Just like the lead deal, you’ll need to make sure you apply the code SPOOK at checkout in order to lock-in the savings. All of the discounts below are at some of the best values of all-time, and make for notable ways to kickstart your Assistant setup.

Other notable Google Nest smart home bundles:

But if it’s just an introduction into all of the whimsy and utility of an Assistant smart home, going with the Google Nest Mini at $25 is going to be hard to beat. This affordable smart speaker is now down from its usual $49 price tag to mark one of the best offers of the year.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen features:

Meet the second-gen Nest Hub from Google, the center of your helpful home. Stay entertained in the kitchen with shows, videos, and music. In the living room, control your compatible lights, TVs, and other smart devices with a tap or your voice. And in the bedroom, Nest Hub can help you wake up easier with a Sunrise Alarm.

