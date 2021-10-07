Merrell takes extra 20% off sale styles: Boots, sandals, sneakers, more from $15

For a limited time only, Merrell offers an extra 20% off sale styles when you apply promo code EXTRASALE20 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Strongbound Peak Mid Waterproof Boots that are currently marked down to $106 and originally sold for $165. These boots are perfect for outdoor events, such as hiking and feature a waterproof design to keep your feet dry throughout the day. The boots are cushioned for added comfort and are insulated to help keep you warm. This style is rated 4.2/5 stars from Merrell customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Merrell or you can shop the entire sale here.

